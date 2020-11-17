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Trump supporters told not to cast ballots
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27 views • November 17, 2020
Uncertainty has continued to swirl regarding the security of the presidential election. One America's Christina Bobb spoke with a voter in the battleground state of Pennsylvania, who said he believes he saw voter fraud in his own town.
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