CONSCIOUS ORBS DANCING OVER KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA

Please stay tuned! I have many videos to add to this list. I will try to add one every day. Ive been a sky watcher all my life and trust me, these lights move and illuminate like nothing I've ever seen. In some videos you will hear me reacting to what seemed like their reactions to me! I ask them to go brighter, I thank them and compliment their beauty, and share my love. I did not get any sense of danger and felt no fear but was in a daze of surreal amazement. The entire event seemed to stop time. It was spectacular. Please do comment and I hope you enjoy these as much as I have. One love.