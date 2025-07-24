Top 10 Suppressed Breakthrough Inventions by InsideUniverseYou

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::::::::They Buried These Inventions to Keep You Dependent: These weren't just inventions, they were revolutions. From water powered engines to anti gravity flight, cancer cures to free energy, this video uncovers the top 10 suppressed technologies that threatened the elite's control grid. Why were these breakthroughs buried? Who profits from our ignorance?
00:00 - Introduction
00:01 - Tom Ogle and the Ogle Carburetor (1970s)
03:25 - Royal Raymond Rife and the Rife Machine (1930s)
07:50 - Stanley Meyer and the Water Fuel Cell (1980s)
12:15 - Thomas Townsend Brown and Anti-Gravity Technology (Early 20th Century)
16:40 - Nikola Tesla and the Wardenclyffe Tower (Early 20th Century)
21:05 - Wilhelm Reich and the Orgone Generator (1930s)
25:30 - John Frost and the Avrocar (1950s)
29:55 - Valerian Abakovsky and the AOW Wagon (Early 20th Century)
34:20 - Harry Hoxsey and Herbal Cancer Treatment (1920s)
38:45 - Martin Fleischmann, Stanley Pons, and Cold Fusion (1989)
43:45 - Conclusion
00:00- Introduction
00:01- Tom Ogle and the Ogle Carburetor (1970s)
03:25- Royal Raymond Rife and the Rife Machine (1930s)
07:50- Stanley Meyer and the Water Fuel Cell (1980s)
12:15- Thomas Townsend Brown and Anti-Gravity Technology (Early 20th Century)
16:40- Nikola Tesla and the Wardenclyffe Tower (Early 20th Century)
21:05- Wilhelm Reich and the Orgone Generator (1930s)
25:30- John Frost and the Avrocar (1950s)
29:55- Valerian Abakovsky and the AOW Wagon (Early 20th Century)
34:20- Harry Hoxsey and Herbal Cancer Treatment (1920s)
38:45- Martin Fleischmann, Stanley Pons, and Cold Fusion (1989)
43:45- Conclusion