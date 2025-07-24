BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Top 10 Suppressed Breakthrough Inventions by InsideUniverseYou
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
58 views • 1 day ago

:::::::::They Buried These Inventions to Keep You Dependent: These weren't just inventions, they were revolutions. From water powered engines to anti gravity flight, cancer cures to free energy, this video uncovers the top 10 suppressed technologies that threatened the elite's control grid. Why were these breakthroughs buried? Who profits from our ignorance?

00:00 - Introduction

00:01 - Tom Ogle and the Ogle Carburetor (1970s)

03:25 - Royal Raymond Rife and the Rife Machine (1930s)

07:50 - Stanley Meyer and the Water Fuel Cell (1980s)

12:15 - Thomas Townsend Brown and Anti-Gravity Technology (Early 20th Century)

16:40 - Nikola Tesla and the Wardenclyffe Tower (Early 20th Century)

21:05 - Wilhelm Reich and the Orgone Generator (1930s)

25:30 - John Frost and the Avrocar (1950s)

29:55 - Valerian Abakovsky and the AOW Wagon (Early 20th Century)

34:20 - Harry Hoxsey and Herbal Cancer Treatment (1920s)

38:45 - Martin Fleischmann, Stanley Pons, and Cold Fusion (1989)

43:45 - Conclusion

Keywords
top 10 suppressed breakthroughshidden inventionsburied inventions
Chapters

