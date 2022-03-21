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Jason A: What Is Going on? - This Technology will Shock You! [20.03.2022]
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292 views • March 21, 2022
What is ID2020 ?
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
DigitalID VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Corona 'virus', "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth : https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
97,346 views Mar 20, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/AV8iNkqiwoY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
https://z.cicort.com/825/3489
https://www.reddit.com/r/InsurrectionEarth/comments/eg5642/big_pharma_and_microsoft_are_teaming_up_in/
https://hnewswire.com/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance/
https://www.nowtheendbegins.com/big-pharma-microsoft-silicon-valley-id2020-alliance-combine-vaccinations-with-implantable-microchip-digital-id-mark-beast-end-times/
https://theremnants.info/big-pharma-and-microsoft-are-teaming-up-in-something-called-the-id2020-alliance-preparing-the-way-for-the-mark-of-the-beast/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msMrXv1P81A
https://magazine.whatfinger.com/view/?linkid=11741
02. dec 2019
https://borsen.dk/sponsoreret/betal-med-en-chip-i-haanden-dit-ur-eller-ansigtet-fremtidens-digitale-betalinger-er-usynlige
12. nov 2018
https://ing.dk/artikel/fagforeninger-raaber-vagt-gevaer-rfid-chips-ansatte-221829
DigitalID VaccineMicrochip
ID2020 and partners launch program to provide digital ID with vaccines
https://www.biometricupdate.com/201909/id2020-and-partners-launch-program-to-provide-digital-id-with-vaccines
RFID = Radio-Frequency-IDentification = #Biohacking
Biohacking er allerede i Danmark:
Aalborg University AAU - Alumni Association Copenhagen
Title: Adoption of Human Microchip Implants for Business Organizations
Project Period: February – June 2019
https://projekter.aau.dk/projekter/files/306507485/Adoption_of_Human_Microchip_Implants_for_Business_Organizations___Podder__Ismail____Olsen_06.06.2019.pdf
https://ing.dk/artikel/danmark-kan-blive-rfid-fyrtarn-71795
Microsoft (Bill Gates) Own Patent '666' About Implanting Microchips in People
https://www.google.com/search?source=hp&;ei=xVyhXoWHFaXnsAek-KqoBA&q=patent+060606
http://patentscope2.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/microsoft-own-patent-666/
https://screenrant.com/coronavirus-microsoft-bill-gates-patent-666-explained/
https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1251580245733449729
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wg7d8n456EzO/
https://youtu.be/RhxjqAt779A
Depopulation - "What your momma should have told you but never knew herself"
What you need to know about Corona 'virus', "Pandemics", 5G, 60 ghz millimetre waves and vaccines:
Part 1 - The Truth : https://www.bitchute.com/video/mWcUoESRO0c5/
Part 2 - The Hoax : https://www.bitchute.com/video/7NuuW1b9Z9rR/
Part 3 - Electric Virology: https://www.bitchute.com/video/4iFI8whxumKJ/
Part 4 - UN Agenda 21, Agenda 2030: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9z0E4ZxaQbbr/
Part 5 - Finale The New World Order: https://www.bitchute.com/video/GbM7IvvM7QgW/
97,346 views Mar 20, 2022
Jason A
1.15M subscribers
https://youtu.be/AV8iNkqiwoY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDATi9UrhqjfVNxIKNizOiQ
Keywords
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