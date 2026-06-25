Treasure Worth Billions Conquers the World. Kla.TV-Offline Celebrates Its Birthday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
That’s a reason to celebrate! For the past year, a hard drive containing all Kla.TV programs in up to 87 languages has been making its way around the world: Kla.TV-Offline! No Internet connection required and censorship-proof! In this episode, you’ll see just how successful this initiative has been after just one year.