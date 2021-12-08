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The Stark Reality by Max Igan-Time to Wage WAR upon THEM
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100 views • December 08, 2021
They are not worried about the "history books" or "Nuremberg style trials" because they plan to kill EVERYONE - and will write the history they choose.
We must exterminate the corrupt genocide pushers.
This includes all police, govt scum, and media, that support the genocide AND ESPECIALLY THE HIDDEN ELITE FILTH BEHIND IT ALL.
WE will need to exterminate them all in order to survive.
Begin now
Make no mistake, we are at war
We must exterminate the corrupt genocide pushers.
This includes all police, govt scum, and media, that support the genocide AND ESPECIALLY THE HIDDEN ELITE FILTH BEHIND IT ALL.
WE will need to exterminate them all in order to survive.
Begin now
Make no mistake, we are at war
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