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Plandemic 2020 (25 minute vignette for comminf film)
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135 views • May 09, 2020
Plandemic (2020): Táto 25minútová upútavka predstavuje Dr.Mikovits, bývalú výskumníčku v oblasti chronockej únavy, ktorá ostro kritizuje Dr. Anthonyho Fauciho a hromadné očkovanie. Tvrdí, že reakcia vlády na koronavírus je navrhnutá tak, aby nafúkla zisky súkromným spoločnostiam na úkor životov ľudí. Dr. Mikovits je kontroverzná vedecká pracovníčka, ktorá pracovala pre Dr. Fauciho, a ktorá bola bola spoluautorkou zdiskreditovanej výskumnej štúdie.
Video je silne cenzurované a na 10 tisíckach stránkach označované ako uvádzajúce nepravdivé a nevedecké fakty. Každý si má možnosť overiť, kto má pravdu...
Plandemic (2020) : This 25-minute vignette features Mikovits, a former chronic fatigue researcher who sharply criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci and mass vaccinations. She argues that the government’s response to coronavirus is designed to inflate profits at the risk of lives. Mikovits is a controversial researcher who was co-author of a discredited research study.
Video je silne cenzurované a na 10 tisíckach stránkach označované ako uvádzajúce nepravdivé a nevedecké fakty. Každý si má možnosť overiť, kto má pravdu...
Plandemic (2020) : This 25-minute vignette features Mikovits, a former chronic fatigue researcher who sharply criticizes Dr. Anthony Fauci and mass vaccinations. She argues that the government’s response to coronavirus is designed to inflate profits at the risk of lives. Mikovits is a controversial researcher who was co-author of a discredited research study.
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