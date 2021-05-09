2 GIANT CRATERS! Huge Lava Eruption in Iceland. Geldingadalur Volcano Eruption (May 9, 2021)

NEW Amazing Lava Eruption in Iceland. Geldingadalur Volcano Eruption 2021. The spectacle of the magma jets blowing off from the "lava Geysir" seems to have stopped now. The original crater seems to have picked up again on the activity leading to a new stage of the eruption.



The eruption activity has started again in the main crater at the eruption sites in Geldingadalur. The activity started again between 19 and 20 last night but very slowly. The crater then recovered well last night and now has a similar activity in it as it did before the break yesterday.



The landowners of the eruption site in Fagradalsfjall state that the land, or at least part of the land, is offered for the right price. The volcano is 7km in the east from Grindavík and owned by approximately 20 individuals. According to Vísir, two to three buyers have contacted the owners already and made offers to purchase the land of the eruption site. Interest in the purchase of the land has initially sparked after the eruption began on March 19th, 2021.