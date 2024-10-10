BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Unlocking The Potential Of Methylene Blue - Dr. Dane Newville
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
115 views • 6 months ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video And Description Credit And Original Link To: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tsw3F3FBtyE


Dr. Dane Newville - Unlocking the Potential of Methylene Blue


🧠 In today’s video Dr. Dane Newville will discuss mechanisms behind Methylene Blue and some of the medical uses for this powerful agent. Dr. Newville also shares his research on the dosing, side effects, and other precautions for patients looking to consider starting on Methylene Blue.


0:00 Intro

2:14 Medical Uses

3:45 Eating food for energy

6:46 Electron transport chain

8:40 Methylene blue - Mechanism of Action

10:38 Methylene blue (MB) study for reducing brain lesion

15:02 MB and Aging

18:30 MB and Alzheimer's

20:00 MB and skin

22:40 MB and memory improvement after 1 dose

26:00 MB and amoloid plaques

27:00 MB and dosing

30:30 MB and other drug interactions

32:00 MB and food interactions

34:00 MB and contraindications


📝 Sign up for our email newsletter to receive exclusive offers, notifications of upcoming seminars and special events: https://mdcustomrx.com/newsletter-sign-up/


The information presented in the following video are based upon the experience and training of the presenter and scientific information currently available.


The suggestions in this presentation are not meant to be a substitute for medical evaluation and treatment. The presenter does not recommend changing or adding medications or supplements without consulting your personal physician. The presenter specifically disclaims any liability arising directly or indirectly from the use of this presentation.


This video is NOT sponsored. Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission. Before you make any changes in your health regimen or diet first consult a physician and obtain a medical exam and proper diagnosis. Seek the advice from a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any medical condition questions.


💝 THANK YOU FOR WATCHING, COMMENTING, SUBSCRIBING & LIKING. Let us know if you have any pharmacy health questions in the comment section below the video. One of the goals of this channel is help educate you in simplified terms so YOU can easily optimize your health.


Study References:

J Alzheimers Dis. 2014;42 Suppl 4:s525-35

Neuroscience. 2018;380:111-122

Sci Rep 7, 2475 (2017)

Mol Neurobiol 55, 5137-5153 92018)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25079810/

https://content.iospress.com/articles/journal-of-alzheimers-disease/jad141527


CONTACT INFO: MD Custom RX

☎️Ph # 262-373-1050

🕰️ Hours: 9:30am-6pm CST M-F

📧 Email: [email protected]


Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue benefitsmethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue sciencemethylene blue protocolmethylene blue medication interactionmethylene blue scientifically proven benefitsunlocking the potential of methylene blue dr dane newvilleunlocking the potential of methylene bluedr dane newvillemethylene blue mdcustomrx
