Unlocking The Potential Of Methylene Blue - Dr. Dane Newville

Dr. Dane Newville - Unlocking the Potential of Methylene Blue





🧠 In today’s video Dr. Dane Newville will discuss mechanisms behind Methylene Blue and some of the medical uses for this powerful agent. Dr. Newville also shares his research on the dosing, side effects, and other precautions for patients looking to consider starting on Methylene Blue.





0:00 Intro

2:14 Medical Uses

3:45 Eating food for energy

6:46 Electron transport chain

8:40 Methylene blue - Mechanism of Action

10:38 Methylene blue (MB) study for reducing brain lesion

15:02 MB and Aging

18:30 MB and Alzheimer's

20:00 MB and skin

22:40 MB and memory improvement after 1 dose

26:00 MB and amoloid plaques

27:00 MB and dosing

30:30 MB and other drug interactions

32:00 MB and food interactions

34:00 MB and contraindications





The information presented in the following video are based upon the experience and training of the presenter and scientific information currently available.





The suggestions in this presentation are not meant to be a substitute for medical evaluation and treatment. The presenter does not recommend changing or adding medications or supplements without consulting your personal physician. The presenter specifically disclaims any liability arising directly or indirectly from the use of this presentation.





This video is NOT sponsored. Some product links are affiliate links which means if you buy something we'll receive a small commission. Before you make any changes in your health regimen or diet first consult a physician and obtain a medical exam and proper diagnosis. Seek the advice from a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any medical condition questions.





Study References:

J Alzheimers Dis. 2014;42 Suppl 4:s525-35

Neuroscience. 2018;380:111-122

Sci Rep 7, 2475 (2017)

Mol Neurobiol 55, 5137-5153 92018)

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/25079810/

https://content.iospress.com/articles/journal-of-alzheimers-disease/jad141527





