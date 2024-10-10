Unlocking The Potential Of Methylene Blue - Dr. Dane Newville

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Dane Newville - Unlocking the Potential of Methylene Blue
🧠 In today’s video Dr. Dane Newville will discuss mechanisms behind Methylene Blue and some of the medical uses for this powerful agent. Dr. Newville also shares his research on the dosing, side effects, and other precautions for patients looking to consider starting on Methylene Blue.
0:00 Intro
2:14 Medical Uses
3:45 Eating food for energy
6:46 Electron transport chain
8:40 Methylene blue - Mechanism of Action
10:38 Methylene blue (MB) study for reducing brain lesion
15:02 MB and Aging
18:30 MB and Alzheimer's
20:00 MB and skin
22:40 MB and memory improvement after 1 dose
26:00 MB and amoloid plaques
27:00 MB and dosing
30:30 MB and other drug interactions
32:00 MB and food interactions
34:00 MB and contraindications
CONTACT INFO: MD Custom RX
☎️Ph # 262-373-1050
🕰️ Hours: 9:30am-6pm CST M-F
📧 Email: [email protected]