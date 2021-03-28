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The Empires of Gates- Interview with Vandana Shiva, Ph.D.,
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398 views • March 28, 2021
Mercola

⁣In this interview, Vandana Shiva, Ph.D., discusses the importance and benefits of regenerative agriculture and a future Regeneration International project that we’ll be collaborating on.

⁣• Bill Gates is entering every field that has to do with sustaining life and, for over a decade, has undermined vitality in all its forms, in an effort to seize control over and profit from it
• By funding research and financing public institutions, Gates is able to force those institutions down a path where they can only use his patented intellectual property
• While pretending to save the world through philanthropy, Gates’ solutions perpetuate and worsen the world’s problems. They may even threaten the future of humanity, as they’re driving us closer to extinction
• Through his company, Gates Ag One, Gates is pushing for one type of agriculture for the whole world, organized top, down. This includes digital farming, in which farmers are surveilled and mined for their agricultural data, which is then repackaged and sold back to them
• The answer to the environmental problems we face is not more of the very things that created the problems in the first place, which is what Gates proposes. The answer is regenerative agriculture and real food.

Read the full article here: https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/03/28/vandana-shiva-on-bill-gates-empires.aspx?cid_source=youtube&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_vandana-shiva

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freedomgmochemicalsfoodagricultureusvaccinewaroilrockefellerwhoafricafake meatindependenceindiagreen revolutionseedsregenerationbeingsmercolathingsmolecular biology
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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