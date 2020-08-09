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Jon Rappoport - Moderna and the COVID Vaccine What Kind of Lunacy?
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108 views • August 09, 2020
Moderna has never put a single product into the marketplace.
Last year, it lost $514 million.
It took in $60 million.
But it’s somehow worth billions.
The COVID vaccine it’s working on utilizes brand new RNA technology.
No RNA drug or vaccine product has ever been certified for public use.
Other companies have tried and failed, mainly because safety was a serious problem.
Moderna is partnering with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the federal agency headed up by Tony Fauci.
How many red flags do you need?
What’s going on?
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/05/22/moderna-and-the-covid-vaccine-what-kind-of-lunacy/
https://realfreenews.com/
#jonrappoport #nomorefakenews #realfreenews #covid #corona #miracledrug #maskup #moderna #covidvaccine #vaccine
Last year, it lost $514 million.
It took in $60 million.
But it’s somehow worth billions.
The COVID vaccine it’s working on utilizes brand new RNA technology.
No RNA drug or vaccine product has ever been certified for public use.
Other companies have tried and failed, mainly because safety was a serious problem.
Moderna is partnering with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the federal agency headed up by Tony Fauci.
How many red flags do you need?
What’s going on?
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/05/22/moderna-and-the-covid-vaccine-what-kind-of-lunacy/
https://realfreenews.com/
#jonrappoport #nomorefakenews #realfreenews #covid #corona #miracledrug #maskup #moderna #covidvaccine #vaccine
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