DO ALL RELIGIONS SERVE SATAN? Revelation of an Occultist. Prediction | Shadow Control

About the formation of religions and hidden meanings embedded in rituals. The conversation with the mysterious guest continues.
Why the occultist chose to serve satan
About the Bible
Historical examples of the formation of religion
Nikon's Church Reform
Who are white monks
Who were Peter and Paul
Churches built on bones
About black priests
Crucifixion of Christ
Communion of the body and blood of Christ
About prayers to saints
Matrona of Moscow
Mother Teresa
Why sorcerers can use prayers
The miracle of turning water into wine
About funeral rites
Baptism and the sign of the cross
Mystery of the staff with snakes
Why do people feel bad after visiting churches
Do churches protect you from satan?
Incident with the Dalai Lama
Why do people address the occultist
Role of digital images in magic
Why a mage doesn't pay for performing the orders
A god with a beard on a throne: who is it?
End Times and Muslims
#magic #endtimes #prophecies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.