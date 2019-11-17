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Global Alert News - #223 - Dane Wigington
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186 views • November 17, 2019
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One Hour weekly broadcast for Saturday Nov. 16, 2019
Dane keeps us informed of what's transpired since last Saturday. He keeps our collective finger on the pulse of news headlines that the lame-stream media refuses to cover.
Dane keeps us informed of what's transpired since last Saturday. He keeps our collective finger on the pulse of news headlines that the lame-stream media refuses to cover.
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