❗️Putin already told the Germans in 2010 that they have no choice but to rely on Russian energy - Flashback

❗️Putin already told the Germans in 2010 that they have no choice but to rely on Russian energy:

"I cannot understand what fuel you will take for heating. You do not want gas, you do not develop the nuclear power industry, so you will heat with firewood?"

😂Putin then noted, "You will have to go to Siberia to buy the firewood there," as Europeans "do not even have firewood."

Also from Putin, today:

630 thousand volunteers joined in supporting participants of the Special Military Operation and members of their families - Vladimir Putin. (spoken to a group of young students)

The President emphasized that the lives of military personnel are an excellent example for the entire country, especially for young people.

"When the special military operation began, 630 thousand people joined in the work to support our boys — heroes of the Special Military Operation and members of their families. What is especially important is that you include the participants of the Special Military Operation themselves in this work, and that is wonderful," noted the president at the forum "We are together."



