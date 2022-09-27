One Marine who Spoke Out, and was Jailed | Stuart Scheller with Sebastian Gorka

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Sebastian talks to LTC. Stuart Scheller, U.S.M.C. (ret.) about how he was punished for speaking out against the incompetent leadership of the United States military after the failed withdrawal from Afghanistan, as detailed in his upcoming book "Crisis of Command."
Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
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