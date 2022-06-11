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HOUSING MARKET COLLAPSE! - Great Reset AGENDA To ENSLAVE YOU! - HISTORY In The Making!
World Alternative Media
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1382 views • June 11, 2022

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Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the collapse of the housing market as we see a massive rally met with historic drops as mortgage demand falls to the lowest in 22 years, housing inventory rises for the first time since 2019 and recession sideswipes the populace alongside inflation and supply chain breakdown.

This is exactly the agenda of the Great Reset. You'll own nothing and you'll be "happy."

You can't afford your house? You get a free tiny home. But you must sell your soul.

You can't get food on the shelves? They'll give you your rations, but you must sell your soul.

You want to travel? They'll give you carbon credits, but you must sell your soul.

This is one of the most important times in human history. Fight now!


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World Alternative Media

2022

Keywords
newspoliticseconomymoneymarketsnwoconspiracyeconomicshousingfinanceinflationmortgagevoluntaryismjosh sigurdsonklaus schwabgreat resettim picciottwam
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