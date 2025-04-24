BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Parasite Cleansing - Symptoms, Testing, and Natural Therapies
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
253 views • 1 week ago

Could hidden parasites be silently draining your energy and causing chronic illness, without your doctor ever suspecting it? Unpack the often-overlooked world of parasites and how they can impact your overall health. Most physicians rarely consider protozoa, worms, or ectoparasites (like fleas, lice, or ticks) when diagnosing persistent issues such as fatigue, gut problems, anemia, or even certain cancers. Yet these organisms can thrive undetected, thriving on improper sanitation, undercooked meats, contaminated water, or exposure to pets. Discover the red flags that might point to a parasitic infection, ranging from chronic GI distress to unexplained rashes or low energy, and learn why it’s crucial to test and treat effectively.

Dr. Hotze also discusses alternative approaches, such as repurposed anti-parasitic drugs and natural herbal cleanses that may help rid your body of unwanted invaders. If traditional treatments aren’t fixing your lingering health woes, it may be time to dig deeper for parasites. If you’re struggling with your health, let’s start with the basics of a healthy gut, reduce stress, and improve sleep!

For more information on Cellcore or to order products mentioned in this podcast, visit the link below:

https://cellcore.com/pages/register-customer?code=2YmCndKW

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

To receive a FREE copy of Dr. Hotze’s best-selling book, “Hormones, Health, and Happiness,” call 281-698-8698 and mention this podcast. Includes free shipping!

healthparasitesnaturalgastrointestinalchronic illnessdr steven hotzewellness revolution
