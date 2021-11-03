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Foster agency forcing foster parents to take COVID vaccines
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123 views • November 03, 2021
Description from Rebel News
A foster care agency in Manitoba is forcing its employees and foster parents to get the COVID vaccine.
Some foster parents such as Sharon Sasley came forward to express their worries, such as the threat of losing the financial support from the agency upon termination. Sharon has been a foster parent for 19 years and has raised nine children in total.
A foster care agency in Manitoba is forcing its employees and foster parents to get the COVID vaccine.
Some foster parents such as Sharon Sasley came forward to express their worries, such as the threat of losing the financial support from the agency upon termination. Sharon has been a foster parent for 19 years and has raised nine children in total.
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