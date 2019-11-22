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Americans Are Struggling with Life
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3 views • November 22, 2019
Dr. Len and Nurse Vicki discuss many of the challenges we face in the US that cause stress, anxiety and depression. Life in the fast track with materialistic rather than service oriented values often lead to confusion and frustration regarding what life's purpose is. We have lost our sense of what life is about and generally aimlessly pursue goals that are off the mark. For more information, please check out https://doctorsaputo.com
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