Russian Military Operation in Ukraine : Weekly Highlights, August 1-7 2022

⚡️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Russian Military Operation in UkraineWeekly Highlights, August 1-7 2022

Our team is launching a new section on the Russian military operation in Ukraine events. We have decided to create a bulletin of this week’s most important events.

So, what has happened in the military operation zone this past week?

▪️ The Allied Forces’ units launched an advancement on a Ukrainian heavily defended fortified area near Donetsk. Pisky which had been under the Ukraine’s control since 2014, fell under the DPR People’s Militia’s control almost completely.

▪️The Allied Forces also succeeded in the Soledar direction: the LNR People’s Militia units liberated the eastern outskirts of Soledar and launched the city assault.

▪️ Forward units of the Wagner’s PMC reached the eastern border of Bakhmut (Artemivsk) which is an AFU’s essential strongpoint in Donbass. Within the city limits, fighting is already underway. South of the locality, Semyhir'ya, Travneve and Hladosove are liberated.

▪️In the forests northwest Slovyansk, trench fighting is going on. The Ukrainian command announced that they managed to take Dibrovne and Mazanivka under their control again.

▪️North of the Kharkiv region, clashes are still ongoing. The Russian Armed Forces’ artillery fire makes Ukrainian units suffer losses and draw up their forces to Kharkiv in order to prevent Russian troops from approaching the city outskirts.

Source @rybar





