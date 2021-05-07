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Tucker Carlson Asks the Question That Mainstream Media Have Ignored: "Are the COVID 19 Vaccines Safe?"
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121 views • May 07, 2021
Last night on Tucker Carlson he discussed the effectiveness of the Coronavirus vaccines and asked the question that the rest of mainstream media has avoided: Are the vaccines safe?
#Pfizer #Moderna #JohnsonandJohnson
Video Credit:
Tucker Carlson on FOX News
The Vaccine Injuries
https://youtu.be/rtnYjWjhs7k
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
#Pfizer #Moderna #JohnsonandJohnson
Video Credit:
Tucker Carlson on FOX News
The Vaccine Injuries
https://youtu.be/rtnYjWjhs7k
Please join me on my Social Networks:
https://linktr.ee/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
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