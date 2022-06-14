THE WORLD BATTLEGROUND ! A THOUSAND YEARS OF WAR & CONFLICT IN 5 MINUTES

Each Explosion Represents a Major Global Conflict / War That Has Taken Place in History, It Goes Abit Crazy Around 1940-1945 as You Would Expect !!!! Interesting Video.. I Can Take No Credit for This Video It Is NOT My Work, Although I Doubled the Audio and Changed the Aspect Ratio as Its an Old Video, From Around 2008.





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