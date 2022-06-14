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THE WORLD BATTLEGROUND ! A THOUSAND YEARS OF WAR & CONFLICT IN 5 MINUTES
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
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79 views • June 14, 2022

Each Explosion Represents a Major Global Conflict / War That Has Taken Place in History, It Goes Abit Crazy Around 1940-1945 as You Would Expect !!!! Interesting Video.. I Can Take No Credit for This Video It Is NOT My Work, Although I Doubled the Audio and Changed the Aspect Ratio as Its an Old Video, From Around 2008.


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ODYSEE LINK ----> https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a

BRIGHTEON ----> https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123

WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ----> https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123

ARCHIVE. ORG ----> https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge

153NEWS. NET ----> https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Harry_knowledge123

OK.RU (Russian Youtube) ----> https://ok.ru/profile/585480743095 (sign in to OK.RU and my videos can be seen)

GOYIMTV ----> https://www.goyimtv.tv/home

BITCHUTE ----> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/iLB0Ibex4Pxg/


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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