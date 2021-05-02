Who's Corona Czar, Mike Ryan, and the Queen on taking children out of peoples homes

Ryan , WHO Corona Czar, wants to now concentrate on family members with those who are not infected especially children and take them and separate them,Irish Mike Ryan looks like he just fell out of a pub, wouldn't trust him with my children!The Queen, 93, (now 94) also said the "painful sense of separation from their loved ones" that social distancing was causing for people reminded her of the experience child evacuees had during the Second World War."Now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do," she said.The Queen: "We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again"