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Credits to Jesus is Lord (marmit)





Zephaniah 1:14 says: The great day of the Lord is near, it is near, and hasteth greatly, even the voice of the day of the Lord: the mighty man shall cry there bitterly.





Unless you want to be part of the unrepentant sinners, you will remain in your sins and receive the seven last plagues of a just but offended God in Revelation 16 and perish in your sins.





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