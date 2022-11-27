Keep Our Charity Secret: Why Did Jesus Say It?

Why did Jesus say to keep our charity secret? It all comes down to our motives. If we are really doing it to help the poor, then we don't need to say it to anyone. If we want credit from others, then we will broadcast it to everyone. It's our choice.
