‘Where Are You, God?’ When God Seems Distant or to Have Abandoned Believers Undergoing Severe Trials (Mirror)

Please expand for pertinent information and web-page links.





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: For conservational purposes, I have elected to mirror this content and make it available to the Brighteon viewership. It should be noted, however, that neither the mirrored video presentation contained herein nor this channel is monetised. I am therefore not compensated in any way for the publication of any mirrored content discovered on this channel. No copyright infringement is intended. —J. D. Gallé | neoremonstrance

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com





𝙍𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙩 𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝙥𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙖𝙜𝙚

[𝘃. 𝟮𝟰] Now I rejoice in my sufferings on your behalf, and in my flesh I am filling up what is lacking in the afflictions of Christ on behalf of his body, which is the church.*

[𝘃. 𝟮𝟱] I became a minister of the church* for your benefit when God gave me the task of fully proclaiming the word of God,

[𝘃. 𝟮𝟲] namely, the mystery that was hidden for past ages and generations, but now has been revealed to his saints.†

[𝘃. 𝟮𝟳] God wanted to make known to them what is the wealth of the glory of this mystery among the Gentiles—this mystery, which is Christ in you, the hope of glory.

(𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝟭.𝟮𝟰–𝟮𝟳, EHV‡)





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚𝙨

* Or, assembly, congregation, community of believers.

† Literally, holy ones, set-apart ones, consecrated ones.

‡ Evangelical Heritage Version (2019). https://wartburgproject.org





𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙞𝙧𝙧𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙫𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙤 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣

Original source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5JUDM0zpac

Upload date of original source: Sunday, 9 June 2024

Title of original source: Emergency, bad , desperate situation you cry for help and you don’t see God in your situation #jesus

Presenter (speaker, preacher): Edgar Orea

Location of recording: Bluefield, West Virginia, United States of America

Channel name of original source: REPENT TODAY

Channel address (URL) of REPENT TODAY: https://www.youtube.com/@repenttoday

Upload date of present mirror: Saturday, 4 April 2026 (PDT; UTC)

Source of thumbnail image for video: AI-generated (original)





𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙧𝙞𝙥𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙤𝙛 𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡 𝙨𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙘𝙚 (𝘴𝘪𝘤; or, as written by REPENT TODAY):

[77 views Jun 9, 2024]

Church service in southern Virginia, preaching from Job 23:3 and job 13:3

To God be the glory

Don’t forget to subscribe





𝙉𝙤𝙩𝙚: At the time of this writing (4 Apr. 2026), approximately four years ago, United States solicitor, The Civil Rights Lawyer (John H. Bryan), uploaded a video presentation featuring Edgar Orea on YouTube (28 Apr. 2022) and BitChute (29 Apr. 2022) entitled ‘Street Preacher Arrested for Graphic Sign’. See the following, relevant web-page links:

• BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WIoMOEEkIZU

• YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WIoMOEEkIZU





𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙚

For those viewers/listeners who may have benefited in some way from this video presentation: please consider visiting the aforementioned links and providing positive feedback to the respective content creator(s). Thank you.





𝙈𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙪𝙢

This channel is not monetised. Hence, I do not profit financially from, nor endorse, any advertisements which may be displayed on or alongside my Brighteon channel, https://www.brighteon.com/channels/neoremonstrance. Likewise, any visual or video advertisements which may be displayed before, during, or after the playback of videos uploaded on my Brighteon channel are present entirely against my own volition and apart from my endorsement.





𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨𝙝𝙞𝙥 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙘𝙮 𝙤𝙛 𝙅𝙚𝙨𝙪𝙨 𝘾𝙝𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙩

Let it be known: the Lord Jesus Christ is King of kings and Lord of lords, and every conceivable power and authority is inferior to, and superseded by, Jesus Christ, who is Lord over all. (See Revelation 17.14; 19.16.)

• The blood of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, cleanses those who are walking in the light, namely the children of God, from every sin (1 John 1.7).

• The Lord Jesus Christ humiliated the powers of darkness through the cross (Colossians 2.14–15).

• The end of Satan, the Adversary, is in the lake burning with fire and sulphur (Revelation 20.10).





𝘼𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙚𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙉𝙚𝙤-𝙍𝙚𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙨) | 𝗻𝗲𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲

J.D. Gallé

J. D. Gallé

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘦𝘰-𝘙𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘊𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴

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𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗡𝗲𝗼-𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝘀 (my website): https://theremonstrant.blogspot.com

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