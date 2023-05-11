NATO can't Believe its Eyes! New Tactics of Warfare by Russia have Proven to be Effective!

NATO generals do not hide their concern about how exactly events are developing on the battlefield. It is reported that the top NATO officers and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the United States in Europe were urgently summoned to the Pentagon to discuss this alarming situation. The reason for the concern of the Western military was the obvious successes of the Russian army in the special military operation zone. The Russians have become increasingly destroying the military facilities of the Ukrainian army and its manpower.
