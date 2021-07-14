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CANADIAN DOCTOR: 62% OF PATIENTS VACCINATED FOR COVID HAVE PERMANENT HEART DAMAGE (MIRRORED)
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1575 views • July 14, 2021
CANADIAN DOCTOR: 62% OF PATIENTS VACCINATED FOR COVID HAVE PERMANENT HEART DAMAGE (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ChQwQBggc8TL/
In this explosive interview of Dr. Charles Hoffe on the Laura Lynn show, Dr. Hoffe explains how he has tested his patients who have received the COVID-19 shots and that 62% of them show blood clotting and permanent damage as a result. "The worst is yet to come" for these patients, he claims. Full interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ/
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Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and ove
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HealthImpactNews at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ChQwQBggc8TL/
In this explosive interview of Dr. Charles Hoffe on the Laura Lynn show, Dr. Hoffe explains how he has tested his patients who have received the COVID-19 shots and that 62% of them show blood clotting and permanent damage as a result. "The worst is yet to come" for these patients, he claims. Full interview here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ/
LESS
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and ove
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