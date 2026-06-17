Never give up on God

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Even if you reject the truth of what I’m saying, there is rooted within you a conviction you can suppress with your mind but it is within your heart none the less. Which is Even if you don’t believe what I’m saying, you believe what I’m saying. There is something inside you that is telling you these things are so.
He that heareth you heareth me; and he that despises you despises me; and he that despises me despises him that sent me. Luke 10:16 (KJV)
My Main Channel is called “pastorbobncc” here is the link,
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr5krB45-X64hGJMOiaQNzA
New videos will be up this Saturday.
Thank all of you for all your support. Below are my contact information and other links.
Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite
E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected]
Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943