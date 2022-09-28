New Russian Steps to War

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
September 28, 2022
Putin is threatening to declare War! Biden Adviser said that the US will “Respond Decisively” if Russia uses nuclear weapons. In other news, the U.N. Chief urges to end nuclear weapons for “future generations” and suddenly in New York, there are nuclear attack instructions on busses and T.V. ads. Do they know something we don’t?
00:00 - Russia to Declare War
04:25 - US will “Respond Decisively” if Russia use Nuclear
08:03 - Patrol Spots Russian Naval Ships at Alaska
10:39 - Iodine Pills
13:24 - Covert Intel Updated
17:10 - Joseph’s Kitchen
21:10 - Submarines Attack America
25:31 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
26:58 - Berkey Water Systems
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