Sex, Drugs & RNC
GOP Fundraising Cash: Where Did It Go?

* What happened in the midterm elections?

* Where did all that $ go? What did they spend it on?

* RINO: Ronna McDaniel spent cash on flowers, clothes and spas.

* Thousands also went to Broadway shows, NFL tickets — and a remarkable amount was spent on private planes.

* The DNC, however, was spending $ on winning (read: stealing) elections.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317315662112


Analysis Of RNC Spending Since 2017 Shows Millions Were Spent On Private Jets, Limousines, Luxury Retreats, Broadway Shows

