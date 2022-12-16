Sex, Drugs & RNC

GOP Fundraising Cash: Where Did It Go?
* What happened in the midterm elections?
* Where did all that $ go? What did they spend it on?
* RINO: Ronna McDaniel spent cash on flowers, clothes and spas.
* Thousands also went to Broadway shows, NFL tickets — and a remarkable amount was spent on private planes.
* The DNC, however, was spending $ on winning (read: stealing) elections.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 15 December 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317315662112
Analysis Of RNC Spending Since 2017 Shows Millions Were Spent On Private Jets, Limousines, Luxury Retreats, Broadway Shows
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.