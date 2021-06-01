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America's Planned War on Britain
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3 views • June 01, 2021
The secret government had plans for the USA to join the axis powers in WWII. Gen. Smedley Butler blew the whistle on one aspect, a planned fascist coup against FDR, but there was also a planned military alliance with Germany as well. War against Britain would have resulted. See http://thoughtcrimeradio.net/2015/11/pdf-war-is-a-racket-by-gen-smedley-butler/
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