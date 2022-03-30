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What Happens When You Take Away The Bread From The Bread And Circuses?
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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817 views • March 30, 2022
TCV has partnered with Monerotopia 2022 to provide the livestream on April 7th. So you can now go to that link and stream the entire event live for 89 usd.
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Intro vid: Uproar Punk Rock - Bread and Circuses: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CPe6F_CCmfs

Oscars notches its lowest ratings in the show's history: https://edition.cnn.com/2021/04/26/media/oscars-ratings-2021/index.html

Ice Age Farmer: Bread & circuses keep the masses asleep...and they are taking away the bread: https://youtu.be/C2S8d80FXQ4
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