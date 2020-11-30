© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How Everything Works on Flat Earth
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
301 views • November 30, 2020
Flat Earth has long been touted as the mother of all conspiracy theories, marginalized, suppressed and ridiculed for centuries as being an ignorant ancient unscientific worldview, but the facts of the matter are far from what you have been told. "How Everything Works on Flat Earth," elucidates exactly how the geocentric stationary plane model works and why the heliocentric spinning ball-Earth model is actually nothing but a pseudo-scientific deception.
"How Everything Works on Flat Earth" is also available on DVD here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08846SWRN
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7F35
The History of Flat Earth DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J35GDD4
The Earth Plane DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7DPX
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZB1XHH
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
"How Everything Works on Flat Earth" is also available on DVD here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08846SWRN
200 Proofs Earth is Not a Spinning Ball DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7F35
The History of Flat Earth DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J35GDD4
The Earth Plane DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07J3B7DPX
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked DVD: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JZB1XHH
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Thank you for taking the time to research, using your own judgement and discernment regarding any news and information that is presented to you. Critical thinking is needed now, more than ever.
If you are reading this, just know that you're not alone. The sleeping giant, that is The People are waking up in masses around the world.
Stay safe. take care and know that you are the resistance.
Please share this information with everyone you know.
Visit Us at https://unshackledminds.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.