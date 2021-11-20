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Corona confusion? 8 clarifying questions (by Ivo Sasek)
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50 views • November 20, 2021
If a child simply took money from it’s parents' cash purse to buy something that it would then even sell to them, at the very moment this predatory game was discovered, the measure would be full. Surprisingly, however, not when it is revealed that politicians and health officials play the same game with us almost every day. Sasek appeals to the common sense of all of us with eight illuminating questions.
✓ www.kla.tv/20646
➡ Recommended program with Professor Prof. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi (specialist in microbiology and infectious disease epidemiology) www.kla.tv/20605
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www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
✓ www.kla.tv/20646
➡ Recommended program with Professor Prof. Dr. med. Sucharit Bhakdi (specialist in microbiology and infectious disease epidemiology) www.kla.tv/20605
➡️ https://www.kla.tv/abo-en - Subscribe our newsletter!
www.kla.tv/en - Follow us on the original kla.tv-website
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