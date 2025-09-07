Russia's Germany envoy Nechayev 'New weapons do not contribute to end of conflict' - weapons operated by Germans

Russia's Germany envoy Nechayev: 'New weapons do not contribute to end of conflict'

'Ukrainians can't operate these new systems, it has to be done by Germans, this is a different approach'

He also said on another video clip: Russia'a German Ambass Nechayev: 'Russia seeks cooperation into Nord Stream investigation'

Says Russia is 'happy' to see a German investigation into the bombing, but needs a seat at the table too.

Adding: Drone ATTACKS Russian Embassy in Sweden — plastic bag with paint dropped onto diplomatic mission

5TH attack on Russia's Embassy, Trade Commission buildings this year so far.

Warns Sweden VIOLATING Vienna Convention on keeping diplomatic missions secure