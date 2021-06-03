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A Heavenly Sign Awaited from Ancient Times Being Fulfilled?
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30 views • June 03, 2021
Original Video posted May 28 2021 is Here
https://youtu.be/fBrLIIghMEc
Who knew that a heavenly sign that is about to occur in the sky above us, have been shown to us as part of the Egyptian mystery religion - the same one that is now ruling most of this world. Do you know what this could be signalling?
In this video we look at some of the aspects surrounding these questions.
Keep your eyes on our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, and do not submit yourself to the lies of the enemy whose main goal is to steal kill and destroy.
Blessings!
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
http://tiny.cc/pacosz
TheologyEd's Video on the Mark of the Beast as shown in I, Pet Goat 2:
https://youtu.be/mntqAZm9hZ0
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
https://youtu.be/fBrLIIghMEc
Who knew that a heavenly sign that is about to occur in the sky above us, have been shown to us as part of the Egyptian mystery religion - the same one that is now ruling most of this world. Do you know what this could be signalling?
In this video we look at some of the aspects surrounding these questions.
Keep your eyes on our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, and do not submit yourself to the lies of the enemy whose main goal is to steal kill and destroy.
Blessings!
Series about Understanding the Rapture - VERY IMPORTANT TO WATCH!!
http://tiny.cc/pacosz
TheologyEd's Video on the Mark of the Beast as shown in I, Pet Goat 2:
https://youtu.be/mntqAZm9hZ0
Jesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or
what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen
Online Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=John%201&;version=KJV
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