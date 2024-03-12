Create New Account
Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of PRISONERS
The Prisoner
Prison inmates were among the top of the list of groups who were fast tracked to take the experimental covid vaccine.

The narrative was that prisons were a hotbed for the virus to spread back in to the community by staff working in prisons. Therefore they sought out to inject all inmates with these jabs.

In a twist of irony it seems that prisoners are being murdered by those that have locked them up!

Mirrored - TuthSeekerNews1984

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/

https://christs.net/

