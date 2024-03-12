Mass Vaccination and the MURDER of PRISONERS

Prison inmates were among the top of the list of groups who were fast tracked to take the experimental covid vaccine.
The narrative was that prisons were a hotbed for the virus to spread back in to the community by staff working in prisons. Therefore they sought out to inject all inmates with these jabs.
In a twist of irony it seems that prisoners are being murdered by those that have locked them up!
Mirrored - TuthSeekerNews1984
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
Time To Think : https://hannahmichaels.wordpress.com/
