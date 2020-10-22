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Best & Taylor Intel (10/21/2020) – Matrix Madness Continues — 'They WANT a Civil War'
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60 views • October 22, 2020
Internet Kill Switch, Election, Revolution, 4th Reich, UFO, Bluebeam, Delusions & War
Babylon’s final days are now upon us, just as Jeremiah, Isaiah, Daniel and Revelation’s prophecy told us! A house divided cannot stand, and a national domestic based upon pure emotion and zero rational thinking. If you pit this against reason, logic and even self-survival and the rational people will always come out on losing side. The Global Deep State has planned very well, and now they are right out in the open with their plans and telling all of us that we cannot stop them because we can’t! The people refused to believe these printed out plans long ago, years ago, and thus refused to take the necessary actions to stop them back then. Now it is too late. The 4th Beast of Daniel is now rising in plain sight. Earth changes are increasing along with lies, lies and more lies… —Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
Babylon’s final days are now upon us, just as Jeremiah, Isaiah, Daniel and Revelation’s prophecy told us! A house divided cannot stand, and a national domestic based upon pure emotion and zero rational thinking. If you pit this against reason, logic and even self-survival and the rational people will always come out on losing side. The Global Deep State has planned very well, and now they are right out in the open with their plans and telling all of us that we cannot stop them because we can’t! The people refused to believe these printed out plans long ago, years ago, and thus refused to take the necessary actions to stop them back then. Now it is too late. The 4th Beast of Daniel is now rising in plain sight. Earth changes are increasing along with lies, lies and more lies… —Stewart Best
-------------------------
You are in a PRISON and you most likely don’t even know it. The entire COSMOS is under a total LOCKDOWN, and Earth is under an evil OVERLORD. There is only ONE way out, and only ONE ISSUE to be solved. Do you know what it is? Click on the link below to find out how much trouble you are REALLY IN:
http://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/frequency-series/
-----------------------
The best way to stay in touch for NEW prophetic updates and information is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
----------------------
Time is running out for mankind – even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not – just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.
The Bible is clear - only 1 in 1000 Christians is actually BORN AGAIN.
No Cross, No Death, No Judgment - No Crown of Eternal Life!!
----------------------
FOR MORE INFORMATION, DOWNLOAD WHILE YOU CAN:
"The Dark/Light Series" (PDF) (1Cor 13:12) - A Guide to Authentic Salvation:
https://drive.google.com/open?id=1HROZ5t3jaXMCtWPZ2Sa4tlP_7YRez02W
"It is the best book I have ever read outside of the word of God itself."
----------------------
More About the Book "Finding Home - Love Is ALL There Is:"
https://beforeitsnews.com/christian-news/2019/08/hot-off-the-press-finding-home-love-is-all-there-is-2581075.html
----------------------
Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
Become a NIGHT SHADOWS Member for just $9.95 per month [INCLUDED e-Books: "Frequency" #1 & #2]:
https://secureorderingcart.com/payments/pay/457ed9130030b7f12fd1ea72914b9f820478a721/1790/
----------------------
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: Go to link below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
----------------------
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735
Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
------------------------
Source/Stewart Best's Website: www.LightGateBlogger.com
YouTube Channel: angelfall923
Visit Larry Taylor's Blog (FREQUENT updates): www.LarryWTaylor.org
------------------------
Other Stories Contributed by "Follows TheWay" on BeforeItsNews.com:
https://beforeitsnews.com/contributor/pages/690/234/bio.html
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