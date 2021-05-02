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Comply with Me - Sinatra parody
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81 views • May 02, 2021
Crooned by James Moniz
Lyrics by Melanie Hope
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Lyrics by Melanie Hope
We are LIVE Sunday nights 6:00 Pacific on Spreaker
https://www.spreaker.com/user/counterculturewise
Shows are archived on just about every podcast medium and our website
Follow us:
@CounterCultureWISE on Telegram / Instagram / Parler / Gab / Minds / Tumblr
@CCWradio on Twitter / Facebook
————————————————–
SUPPORT US!
Our show is 100% dependent on contributions from our subscribers and free-thinking partners. Please be sure to like, share, & subscribe!
Join Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/CounterCultureWISE
Merchandise: https://tinyurl.com/ccwmerch
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/counterculturewise
Bitcoin: 1FPbvPgPxSbeBmLc9QkMJACCaYpntKHi1u
PayPal: http://counterculturewise.com/support
Venmo: @StormKatt
———————
SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
iTunes: https://tinyurl.com/ccwitunes
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6gn0tDPaacuEsbNqxxarGN
Google Podcasts: https://tinyurl.com/y52wotys
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/counterculturewise?refid=stpr
IHeartRadio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-counterculturewise-47506105/
Podcast Addict: http://podplayer.net/?podId=2459487
Amazon: https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/search/counterculturewise
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