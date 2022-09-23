Create New Account
They took the children in the tribulation! Tribulation dream 9-22-22
In a dream I had last night i was shown some of the horror that will transpire in the tribulation when they go after your kids in a type of tax confiscation. Truly awful to see, but only part of the absolute horrors that will transpire during the worst time in the earth history; the Tribulation!!

jesusprophecyww3world war 3the tribulationthe raptureleft behindrapture dreamsthe unleashingtribulation 2022child confiscationtribulation dreamchildren vanishedrussian nukes

