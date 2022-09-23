They took the children in the tribulation! Tribulation dream 9-22-22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a dream I had last night i was shown some of the horror that will transpire in the tribulation when they go after your kids in a type of tax confiscation. Truly awful to see, but only part of the absolute horrors that will transpire during the worst time in the earth history; the Tribulation!!