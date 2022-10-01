Is America in Prophecy

Dose America play a significant role in end times prophecy ? The best description I find in scripture concerning the USA is found in Revelation chapters 17-18. Our economic statues as world reserve currency, our decline in morality, and our military influence around the world all match what is described in Revelation as MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH. As a nation our political leaders have fostered and promoted the abominations of abortion, homosexuality, and now transgenderisim in both the public square and in the school system. Our nation is the number one producer of pornography in the world. Hollywood and the entertainment industry vomit out immorality that has destroyed the minds and convictions of a nation. Our form of Christianity is powerless, compromised, and worldly. It does very little to nothing to change the heart and souls and actions of the people. Unless we REPENT we will soon meet our judgment and demise.