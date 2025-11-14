BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Covid vaccine has killed at least 500,000 Americans, says Peter McCullough, MD
The Prisoner
334 views • 20 hours ago

Peter McCullough, MD tells Paul Thomas, MD of 'Children's Health Defense':

"The COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign worldwide... has been nothing short of a debacle [failure, disaster, catastrophe].”

“[The Covid vaccine] resulted in record injuries, disabilities, and deaths."

"In the United States alone, a solid estimate is between 500,000 and 600,000 Americans lost their lives [were killed] [from] the vaccine."

"This is astonishing."

"It was far worse than the infection itself, and it's still going on."

"The vaccines — genetic vaccines — install the genetic code for the damaging and potentially lethal spike protein with no ability to shut it off."

"People started dying immediately after the shots."

"Even in the CDC records [VAERS], which are underreported at least 30-fold, there's 19,460 well-documented deaths [from the COVID vaccine], reported by doctors like me."

"This has been a record disaster."

"The vaccines never should have come out."

The full 50-minute interview, which was posted on Nov 8, 2025, is posted here:

https://old.bitchute.com/video/7kIjgStf9Qq8/

Mirrored - Fat News

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!

Keywords
covid vaccinepeter mccullough md500000 dead americans
