Massive mushroom cloud erupts over armory mountain of US backed Kurdish group

The entire mountain in Sulaimaniyah northern Iraq, where weapons and ammunition depots are located, glowed red with a giant mushroom cloud rising into the sky, after Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards launched its most powerful attack on the night of July 17, 2026. The Iranian military confirmed that their missiles and drones burned the entire mountain in Kurdistan Region, because the US-backed Kurdish Group was using it as a weapons depot. The warehouses in question, known locally as "Al-Barutkhana," were located in Tasluja settlement, about 15 km west of the town of Sulaymaniyah. Interestingly, although never widely discussed, Iran clearly knew the existence of the warehouses belonging to the Kurdish separatists, having received US military support during the ceasefire period with the aim of launching a ground offensive from Kurdistan against Iran. But, the IRGC unprecedented massive attack now destroyed most of the weapons and ammunition stockpiles in a timely manner, with almost the entire mountain seen engulfed in flames as seen in video.

More footage has circulated online, showing a large plume of fire rising above nearly the entire mountain, and several strongholds reportedly under attack, as well as separate explosions in Sulaymaniyah Province. Hours of secondary explosions, also seen in the footage, confirm the presence of explosives and weapons at the target site of the Iranian missile. The Kurdish along with the US, appear to have taken a heavy blow, with reports of heavy casualties among Kurdish personnel, after warnings that they could attempt a ground invasion on Iran. A tactical map has circulated among observers, pointing to the targets of the aggression. According to Iran, they are attacking preemptively to prevent a ground offensive by Kurdish separatist groups amid reports suggesting that Trump wants them to attack.

Both Kurdistan and Sulaymaniyah Province were targeted! For the second day in a row, IRGC launched a massive direct attack, targeting a Kurdish-affiliated base in Erbil in northern Iraq. Views from Erbil showed large explosions amidst the hours-long Iranian bombardment. They attempted to down an Iranian Shahed-136 drone with small arms fire, but a large explosion occurred nonetheless. At the same time, the Iranian army announced that its NOHED Air Force had carried out 11 missions in the Kurdistan Region during the recent war, successfully eliminating eight high-ranking commanders and three separatist bases working against Iran.

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