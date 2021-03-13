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Gilad Atzmon discusses Israel: A Guinea Pig Nation
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251 views • March 13, 2021
Northern Exposure - 8 Mar 2021
Gilad Atzmon: "Once the vaccination campaign started, we saw a very interesting shift. While the Orthodox Jews went en masse to get "the jab", the Palestinians (Israeli Arabs) did not follow this pattern. In the early stages of the vaccination campaign, in January, we saw a rise of 15 times as many morbidity cases in the Orthodox Jewish segment while we saw a significant drop (in morbidity) in the Israeli Arab segment. By not taking the vaccine, the level of morbidity dropped sharply. It was then that I began to figure out there was a connection between vaccination and morbidity."
Operation Vaxx-All Deplorables: Codename; "Satan's Poker"
Link: https://tinyurl.com/yaoozhbc
Gilad Atzmon: "Once the vaccination campaign started, we saw a very interesting shift. While the Orthodox Jews went en masse to get "the jab", the Palestinians (Israeli Arabs) did not follow this pattern. In the early stages of the vaccination campaign, in January, we saw a rise of 15 times as many morbidity cases in the Orthodox Jewish segment while we saw a significant drop (in morbidity) in the Israeli Arab segment. By not taking the vaccine, the level of morbidity dropped sharply. It was then that I began to figure out there was a connection between vaccination and morbidity."
Operation Vaxx-All Deplorables: Codename; "Satan's Poker"
Link: https://tinyurl.com/yaoozhbc
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