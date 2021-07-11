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Mobile communications: Governments know about their harmful effects
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20 views • July 11, 2021
U.S. researcher Dr. Zorach Glaser's archive of 4,000 studies provides clear evidence that the U.S. government, as well as other governments, was aware of the harmful effects of mobile communications as early as the early 1980s. But why is the mainstream media silent?
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