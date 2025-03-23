© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Morning Live 23 March 2025
Catch the donor portion of the stream here: https://premium.freedomain.com/67e05f58ef349fa8a0016425/death-to-hope-donor-only
In this episode, I explore the implications of government welfare programs on personal health choices, highlighting how a substantial portion of Coca-Cola's revenue comes from assistance. I critique the ethical concerns of promoting unhealthy foods, questioning the freedom versus responsibility dynamic within welfare systems.
The discussion also examines anger as a form of hope in human relationships, using a listener's experience to illustrate how unresolved issues can perpetuate dysfunction. I critique cultural narratives that oversimplify emotional breakthroughs and urge listeners to confront painful realities instead of pursuing unrealistic hopes. The episode concludes with a call for deeper exploration of these themes through listener questions.
GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!
https://peacefulparenting.com/
Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!
Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!
You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!
See you soon!