TRUMP PUSHING VACCINE'S at His Rally's and Getting Booed 7772666

People Are Waking to the Trump "plan", Make America Vaxed Again!

This is significant. Please tell me you are now awake to the reality of what Trump AND ALL POLITICIANS really are. I've never heard Trump booed once at any of his rallies until this clip. Perhaps the MAGA crowd are FINALLY starting to realize that their Cult Leader and IDOL really doesn't have their best interests at heart. The one thing Trump cannot stand is not being popular and, when he hears the crowd's reaction, he immediately backtracks. He calls himself the 'father of the vaccine', and someday in the future REAL history, he will be listed next to Stalin, Hitler, Bushes, Clintons, Obama, Lenin...and the like.



Don't you get it - this IS the "plan"...



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