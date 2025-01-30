Deep Underground Military Bases: Steven D Kelley & Richard Sauder - Jan 2018, by Surface Planet Radio - part 1

I'm sharing this older interview with Steven D Kelley that was never shown. It was just posted, at 'Surface Planet Radio, on 'Sound Cloud'. Here's the video description: An old S.P.R. show from January 2018, on what's happening underground, released 27 January 2025.

There will be a new show posted here very soon from 'Surface Planet Radio, again with Steven D Kelley but current, from the January 29, 2025. You can already go to Sound Cloud to listen there.

https://soundcloud.com/user-253846227/deep-underground-military?ref=clipboard&p=i&c=1&si=F4FDF090CA05496C9D7EE5F33AA301DC&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

https://soundcloud.com/user-253846227

Here some info about Steven and his video are right here at Brighteon:

Visit and join Steven's Telegram group!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

Steven D Kelley is building his New Channel at Rumble, "Truth Cat Radio Archives".

Check it out and follow there too:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6758501/videos

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24 (banned again, @ X Monday morning, Sept 9th, 2024) : (

So catch Steven daily at his Telegram channel!

https://www.tiktok.com/@stevendkelley

Worldwide, you can listen to Steven D Kelley, on Truth Cat Radio, 'LIVE' every Thursday Night, at 9:00 pm ET, 8:00 pm CT, 7:00 pm MT, 6:00 pm PT. It plays there on a loop that week.

The 'LIVE' Thursday Night Show is at: - https://www.truthcatradio.com/

Truth Cat Radio, is 100% listener supported, please give if you like Steven's content and would like to have it keep broadcasting.

Steven's EMAIL for correspondence is: [email protected] - To request the free book on PDF, healing request, Jedi request, scheduling interviews, or questions. But, NOT for PayPal.

You can upload Steven's book for free, in the file section, at his Telegram channel, or request by email. There is also a video audio-book, reading of Steven's book on YouTube, at "Lasers, Cavers, and Magic.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic

Maybe one day again at: https://twitter.com/1Stevendkelley

https://linktr.ee/stevenkelley







