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IF YOU TRULY LOVE PEOPLE - TELL THEM THE TRUTH ABOUT CHRIST-"MASS"
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186 views • December 21, 2021
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Jesus loves you, and wants you to know when he was born
(KJV)
MATTHEW 24:4
4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.
JESUS CHRIST is LORD
Thank you to all of the musicians from the amazing list of composers from this beautiful compilation -
We have used your music for GOD'S Glory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgApT3VHtZY
Thank you to Howard Ratcliffe for the research and information from your articles:
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/christmas-hanukkah-saturnalia/
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/holiday/
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/amenita-muscaria/
Jesus loves you, and wants you to know when he was born
(KJV)
MATTHEW 24:4
4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.
JESUS CHRIST is LORD
Thank you to all of the musicians from the amazing list of composers from this beautiful compilation -
We have used your music for GOD'S Glory
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgApT3VHtZY
Thank you to Howard Ratcliffe for the research and information from your articles:
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/christmas-hanukkah-saturnalia/
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/holiday/
https://theresnothingnew.com/articles/amenita-muscaria/
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